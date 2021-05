(WXYZ) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As many people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, help is available for adults as well as children.

Carrie Krawiec, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Birmingham Maple Clinic in Troy, joined 7 Action News to talk about the concerns she's seeing and the help that's available.

The Birmingham Maple Clinic is at 2075 W. Big Beaver Road, Suite 250 in Troy. They can be contacted at (248) 646-6659 and at birminghammaple.com.