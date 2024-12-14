Merry and Bright: Santa Hustle brings holiday cheer to Stony Creek Metropark

SHELBY TOWNSHIP. MI (WXYZ) — Make sure to take an “elfie” at the Santa Hustle 10K, 5K or Kids Dash on Saturday, December 14 at Stony Creek Metropark, located at 4300 Main Park Drive in Shelby Township.

Individuals of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the holiday fun. The Kids Dash begins at 8:30 a.m. for ages 2 - 10, followed by the 10K at 9 a.m. and the 5K starting at 9:15 a.m.

Santa Hustle is proud to announce its charity beneficiary is the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Foundation to support its Metroparks and Me initiative, a multi-year effort that aims to break down barriers that limit access to essential health, wellness, education and quality-of-life opportunities. To reach more children and adults in Southeast Michigan, Metroparks and Me aims to raise $2.4 million over the next three years to support growth of free water safety and swim lessons, as well as STEM education opportunities. Learn more at metroparks.com/metroparks-and-me/.

This first-ever event in Metro Detroit will ring in the holiday season as adult participants “ho ho hustle” to the finish line in holiday themed long-sleeve shirts, with festive beanies – included with registration. Kids Dash registration includes a long-sleeved shirt, Santa hat and beard, race bib and finisher’s medal. Holiday music will play throughout the course, and cookies and candy stations will await participants at the finish line, adding to the festive holiday atmosphere.

Awards and a customized Santa Hustle medal will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age category. All participants will receive a sparkly finisher’s medal. For more information or to register, visit santahustle.com/detroit.