Metro Detroit bakeries gear up for Paczki Day
<p>KRAKOW, MALOPOLSKA, POLAND - 2017/02/23: A display of donuts during the "Fat Thursday". Dozens of people queue for the traditional Polish donuts (Paczki) during the Fat Thursday. Fat Thursday is a traditional Catholic Christian feast marking the last Thursday before Lent and is associated with the celebration of Carnival. Paczki, the favorite sweet of Poles, are large deep-fried doughnuts, usually filled with rose jam and topped with glazed sugar. (Photo by Omar Marques/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:25 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 08:26:00-05
HAMTRAMCK, MICH (WXYZ) — In anticipation of one of the biggest sale days of the year, bakeries all across Metro Detroit are working hard this weekend to prep thousands of paczki for Fat Tuesday.
This includes the New Martha Washington Bakery in Hamtramck.
