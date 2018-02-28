Metro Detroit Job Expo Plans to hire 500 job seekers

2:00 AM, Feb 28, 2018

LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) - JobFairGiant.com is hosting the Metro Detroit Job Expo.

It'll take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel Livonia. It's located at 17100 North Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.

Position needed to fill include:

    Inside/Outside Sales Team
    Services & Sales Management
    Product Manager
    Accounting & Banking
    Manufacturing
    Healthcare Nursing, Homecare
    Patient Rehabilitation
    Machining, Material Handlers
    Customer Service
    Collections
    Skilled Trades
     Programming & Robotics
     Construction
    Call Center Support
    Journeyman, Construction, Foreman, Landscaping
     Engineering
    Information Technology       
     Management
     Operations Management
    Administration
     CDL-A Truck Driving
    Business Account Management
  

JobFairGiant.com the largest monthly job expo host in Michigan with job opportunities for experienced candidates, entry-level workers, military veterans, recent college graduates, recent high school graduates, returning citizens, executives, skilled trades workers, current college students and people in career transition. Interested candidates can review a list of participating employers online at http://www.jobfairgiant.com/

Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to register for early interview consideration.

 

 
 

