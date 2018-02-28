Metro Detroit Job Expo Plans to hire 500 job seekers
2:00 AM, Feb 28, 2018
LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) - JobFairGiant.com is hosting the Metro Detroit Job Expo.
It'll take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel Livonia. It's located at 17100 North Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.
Position needed to fill include:
Inside/Outside Sales Team Services & Sales Management
Product Manager
Accounting & Banking
Manufacturing
Healthcare Nursing, Homecare
Patient Rehabilitation
Machining, Material Handlers
Customer Service
Collections
Skilled Trades
Programming & Robotics
Construction
Call Center Support
Journeyman, Construction, Foreman, Landscaping
Engineering
Information Technology
Management
Operations Management
Administration
CDL-A Truck Driving
Business Account Management
JobFairGiant.com the largest monthly job expo host in Michigan with job opportunities for experienced candidates, entry-level workers, military veterans, recent college graduates, recent high school graduates, returning citizens, executives, skilled trades workers, current college students and people in career transition. Interested candidates can review a list of participating employers online at http://www.jobfairgiant.com/
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to register for early interview consideration.
