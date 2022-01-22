Metro Detroit property insurance law firm shares basic fire safety tips

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, home heating equipment is the culprit of more than 65,000 home fires each year [esfi.org].

As temperatures dip into the teens and twenties, hitting single digits overnight across metro Detroit, more people are running space heaters for lengthy periods of time, running the risk of overheating, electrical issues and more, which could result in fires.

Stuart Sklar of Farmington Hills-based property insurance law firm Fabian, Sklar, King & Liss shares basic fire safety tips and discusses the importance of having safely using home heating equipment, having working smoke alarms throughout the home. He also tells how Detroit residents can get alarms installed free of charge.

Fabian, Sklar, King & Liss, P.C. is one of Michigan’s most experienced property insurance law firm representing homeowners, business owners and other policy holders in property insurance claims against their insurance companies. The firm also represents victims and the families of victims who have been injured or killed in fires and explosions. To learn more, visit fabiansklar.com.