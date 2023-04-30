Metro-Detroit Senior care expert shares importance of wellness for older adults

(WXYZ) — Seniors Helping Seniors franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom.

Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding homecare provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts.

Seniors Helping Seniors service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. The company's network has grown to 200-plus locations, 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets.

