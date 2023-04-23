LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place, April 23-30, offering spectacular deals on used books and media.

Proceeds from Bookstock benefit literacy and education projects throughout the City of Detroit and Oakland and Wayne counties and beyond. Detroit Free Press Columnist Neal Rubin is Honorary Chairperson of Bookstock, and Alycia Meriweather, Deputy Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, is Bookstock's Honorary Chancellor, and Wallside Windows is Bookstock’s Lead Sponsor.

Bookstock’s Pre-Sale will kick-off on Sunday, April 23 at 8:15 a.m. with a performance by members of the DPSCD’s Renaissance High School Marching Band. There is a $20 admission charge for the Pre-Sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers smart shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s kaleidoscope of bargains.

This year Bookstock offers more than ever before, with 400,000-plus gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, and vinyl for sale at cut-rate prices. The sale will continue through Sunday April 30, running Sundays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. New merchandise is added to the floor daily!

Bookstock 2023 will celebrate teachers with Teacher Appreciation Days on Tuesday April 25 and Wednesday, April 26 giving 50% off to all teachers with a valid ID from 2— 7 p.m. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards, (Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher essay contest) will be presented to fourth grade students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and cash prizes will be given to students, their teachers and their schools. Bookstock will hold a Pocket Paperback Palooza on Saturday, April 29, offering a dozen pocket paperbacks for $5, and all books will be sold for 50% off on Sunday, April 30 at Bookstock’s Grand Finale! On Monday, May 1 from 9 a.m. – noon, Bookstock invites all non-profit organizations who bring a letter confirming their 5013c status, to take any remaining books from the sale.

Marking 19 years of supporting the need to read, Bookstock has generated more than $2.5 million for literacy and education projects in Michigan. Nearly 700 volunteers work together throughout the year to organize and staff the weeklong Bookstock sale. For more information about Bookstook, call the Bookstock hotline, (248) 502-2849, or visit bookstockmi.org.

Laurel Park Place is located on 6 Mile Road east of I-275 in Livonia.