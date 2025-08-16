Mexican & American fusion restaurant J & T’s Kitchen reopens on Detroit’s West side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Making its return, with an expanded menu, new operating hours, and an added dine-in service, J & T's Kitchen celebrated its grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug.15, 2025.

The Mexican and American fusion eatery is located in the historic Piety Hill neighborhood (8838 Third St.) on Detroit’s west side, just blocks north of the New Center - next door to the Peaches & Greens produce market, with its own separate entrance. To learn more, visit J & T's Kitchen or follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram @jtskitchendetroit