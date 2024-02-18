Mi-Sci's 'Above and Beyond' exhibit is truly out of this world

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center's newest traveling exhibition, "Above and Beyond", features an out-of-this-world adventure that's sure to exceed your expectations.

The exhibit offers a thrilling opportunity to race your friends at the speed of sound, take a breathtaking 360-degree view of Earth from orbit, and embark on a fascinating journey to Mars. From flying cars and supersonic planes to space elevators and mega-rockets, this exhibit takes you faster, farther, and higher for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

To learn more about The Michigan Science Center and all of its exhibits, visit https://www.mi-sci.org/