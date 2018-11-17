Michigan artists offer unique gifts and holiday decor at Holiday Market
5:58 AM, Nov 17, 2018
9:43 AM, Nov 17, 2018
Mount Clemens, MI (WXYZ) - You can shop for unique gifts and holiday decor by Michigan artists during the 2018 Holiday Market at the Anton Art Center (125 Macomb Place) in Mt. Clemens. The event will run from November 16th through December 20th.
Holiday Hours:
Tuesday - Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm
Thursday: 10:00am to 8:00pm
Sunday: Noon-4:00pm
Monday: Closed
Admission is free and open to the public. Parking is free after 3:00pm and weekends!