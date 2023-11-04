Michigan Depression Glass Society 50th Annual Show and Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 4

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — When the Michigan Depression Glass Society (MDGS) gathers on the first weekend in November for their annual show and sale, they will be sharing gold-themed friendship bracelets with the first 50 attendees each day who come to view the Taylor Swift-themed table display featured as part of the organization's 50th-anniversary exhibit.

The event will also feature nearly two dozen glass dealers from across the nation, and offer an opportunity to acquire unique gifts, especially in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Attendees can also look forward to hourly prizes, a drawing for a luncheon set and on-site glass repair services.

The MDGS 50th Annual Show and Sale takes place Nov. 4-5 at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, at 15801 Michigan Ave at the southwest corner of Greenfield Road. The show's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with a $7 admission donation. Parking is free.

To learn more, visit https://www.michigandepressionglass.com/