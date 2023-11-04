Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Michigan Depression Glass Society 50th Annual Show and Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 4

Vintage glass gallery 2.jpg
Michigan Depression Glass Society<br/>
Taylor Swift 'Eras' Reflected in Golden Anniversary Display for Vintage Glass Group.<br/><br/>
Vintage glass gallery 2.jpg
Vintage glass gallery 1.jpg
Posted at 5:28 AM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 07:04:22-04

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — When the Michigan Depression Glass Society (MDGS) gathers on the first weekend in November for their annual show and sale, they will be sharing gold-themed friendship bracelets with the first 50 attendees each day who come to view the Taylor Swift-themed table display featured as part of the organization's 50th-anniversary exhibit.

The event will also feature nearly two dozen glass dealers from across the nation, and offer an opportunity to acquire unique gifts, especially in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Attendees can also look forward to hourly prizes, a drawing for a luncheon set and on-site glass repair services.

The MDGS 50th Annual Show and Sale takes place Nov. 4-5 at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, at 15801 Michigan Ave at the southwest corner of Greenfield Road. The show's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with a $7 admission donation. Parking is free.

To learn more, visit https://www.michigandepressionglass.com/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!