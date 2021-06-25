Michigan distillery partners with Tigers for unique gin made with bluegrass

(WXYZ) — The Tigers will be looking for a win tonight against the Houston Astros and fans can celebrate -- at the ballpark and at home -- with Michigan's Coppercraft Distillery.

Coppercraft has a limited-edition gin, made with 13 botanicals and the same type of bluegrass as the field at Comerica Park. Social 416 is named for the 416 feet from the ballpark's home plate to Coppercraft's bar in right field.

Will Fabry, senior production specialist at Coppercraft, joined 7 Action News to make the Fitzgerald, available at Comerica Park.

For more, visit coppercraftdistillery.com.

Recipe

The Fitzgerald

2 oz. Coppercraft gin

3/4 oz. simple syrup

3/4 oz. lemon juice

2 dashes bitters

Shake over ice and serve