Michigan Medieval Faire Stroll coming to Canterbury Village

LAKE ORION, MICH (WXYZ) — Castle’s turrets and ramparts will be the backdrop for a wide range of entertainment as you stroll through this outdoor Medieval adventure at Canterbury Village.

Guest will encounter a unicorn and Pegasus and be entertained by ogres, musicians, jesters, magicians, fire breathers, mad Queens and much more with over 30 entertainers throughout the grounds. Knights in shining armor jousting on their great steeds will provide all the excitement of a medieval tournament as two Knights in full armor charge each other with levelled lances, mounted on their mighty steeds, each attempting to unhorse the other!

That is just the beginning of the entertainment, there will be plenty of activities for the entire family, the Detroit Fight Group will be on hand, a local medieval armored combat group will be providing demonstrations of actual medieval combat, along with many other entertainers including the Rogue Blades, Friar Finnigan, RicRoc and many others. Wakefire, ROANE and Black Murray are but a few of the local Celtic bands that will also be appearing.

Afterwards sit and enjoy a cold drink or a pint of ale or mead and feast on a Turkey Leg, at the Clansman Gaelic Pub. You can take all this in and much, much more at the Michigan Medieval Faire Stroll on July 24-25th at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. To learn more or for tickets, visit www.MichiganMedievalFaire.com.

