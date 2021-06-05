Michigan Science Center brings back its popular Traveling Science Program

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center (MiSci), with support from Aramco Americas, brings back its popular Traveling Science Program with expanded geographic reach beyond the metro Detroit area.

The Traveling Science Program will kick off at MiSci on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and will feature live demonstrations from MiSci educators.

Since 2012, MiSci has brought high-energy, hands-on, STEM experiences to libraries, community centers and schools across Michigan through its Traveling Science Program. The program was grounded in 2020 due to COVID-19. Following safety protocols, Michigan and CDC guidelines, this outdoor activity now returns.

“Aramco Americas is helping our team get back on the road this summer, providing inspirational, educational experiences to children and families across Michigan,” said Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “It's important to find ways to inspire young people, and there is no better time to do that than during the summer season when children have time to play and explore the outdoors in Michigan’s wonderful natural environment.”

Last summer, MiSci reopened its doors on July 10 with a celebratory “Summer of Science” with free general admission in partnership with Aramco. This summer Aramco continues its commitment to STEM education and the community by bringing the program back online and with expanded availability as far as the state’s Upper Peninsula.

Unique to this year’s program, the Aramco Traveling Science Program will address socially relevant STEM issues under the theme “Imagine Your Story - See Yourself in STEM.” MiSci’s staff will encourage children to celebrate underrepresented people in STEM, such as women and people of color. Interwoven through all the specific programs will be discussions of innovators and inventors that defy stereotypes. A “Hoop Gliders” activity, for example, will feature a discussion of Christine Darden [en.wikipedia.org], the first African American woman to become an executive at NASA, who was also featured in the book and movie, Hidden Figures.

The Aramco Traveling Science Program expects to serve approximately 25,000 kindergarten to eighth-grade children primarily at outdoor locations—schools, libraries, summer child care and after-school programs, and other community groups. Popular activities included in the Aramco Traveling Science Program are:

Eureka! –Exploring unexpected and amazing tales of how modern marvels came to exist such as light bulbs, the microwave oven or even favorite toys.

Sciencepalooza 2.0 – Featuring cutting-edge science concepts and technology like electromagnets and lasers.

Simple Circuits or Digital Bling Station – Providing hands-on electricity workshops where students learn the basics of circuitry and how electricity is born, while offering kids a chance to create wearable tech to take home.

Contact MiSci at Outreach@Mi-Sci.org, 313.577.8400, ext. 474, or through MiSci's online inquiry form [michigansciencecenter.formstack.com] for additional information and reservations.

