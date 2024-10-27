Michigan Science Center Offers Spooky STEM Fun with Halloween Event

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) is hosting an exciting, STEM-themed event for families during Halloween weekend.

“Spooktacular Weekend,” designed for children and their families, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. This event will include access to Mi-Sci’s special exhibition Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family, which is included with general admission. The Halloween-themed event will festure activities and science demonstrations throughout the museum. Visitors are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own bags for on-site Trick-or-Treat activities.

To learn more, visit www.mi-sci.org