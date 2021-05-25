Watch
Michigan singer-songwriter Sean Miller performing in Royal Oak Saturday

Posted at 10:10 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:10:49-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan singer-songwriter Sean Miller is heading to metro Detroit this weekend.

Miller will be performing as part of the free Live @ Hotel Royal Oak outdoor concert series, Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. He joined 7 Action News to talk about his inspiration and brought a performance clip of his song "Dime a Dozen," that's getting nationwide attention.

Miller's album "Everywhere I Roam" is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Hotel Royal Oak is at 811 East 11 Mile in Royal Oak.

For more, visit seanmillermusic.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

