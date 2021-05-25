Michigan singer-songwriter Sean Miller performing in Royal Oak Saturday

(WXYZ) — Michigan singer-songwriter Sean Miller is heading to metro Detroit this weekend.

Miller will be performing as part of the free Live @ Hotel Royal Oak outdoor concert series, Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. He joined 7 Action News to talk about his inspiration and brought a performance clip of his song "Dime a Dozen," that's getting nationwide attention.

Miller's album "Everywhere I Roam" is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Hotel Royal Oak is at 811 East 11 Mile in Royal Oak.

For more, visit seanmillermusic.com