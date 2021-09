(WXYZ) — It's all about the food, the rides and the farmlife -- starting Thursday in Novi. The Michigan State Fair is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace.

McKenzie Bowman, marketing and operations manager for the fair, joined 7 Action News to talk about what’s new this year, and how people can save on tickets when they give back to the community.

The state fair runs through Monday. For more information and to buy tickets, visit michiganstatefairllc.com.