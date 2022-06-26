WXYZ — Southeast Michigan's four nonprofit watershed’s will host multiple events throughout the region in celebration of National Canoe and Kayak Day, which takes place on Sunday, June 26.

Friends of the Rouge (FOTR), Friends of the Detroit River (FDR), Clinton River Watershed Council (CRWC) and Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) encourage all Southeast Michigan residents to take advantage of the more than 200 miles of water trails across the four rivers this summer.

Each watershed organization has scheduled a series of events in the week preceding National Canoe and Kayak Day. Among the activities planned by the four watershed nonprofits are group paddles on each of the rivers, and river cleanup events. Daniel Brown, Trails Manager at Huron River Watershed Council states, “We are so excited to get the summer season started with all these events happening in SE Michigan. It is a chance for all levels of experience to get out on the water and see something new in their own community. Paddling and enjoying the rivers in our region should be for everyone.”

Some of the events hosted by each river’s nonprofit:

Clinton River Watershed Council

Sunday, June 26, 11 am – 2 pm - CRWC Canoe and Kayak Day Paddle

Join the Clinton River Watershed Council (CRWC) for a paddle from Shelby Twp. to Utica. Prior to the paddle, representatives will host a quick educational session about CRWC’s new water trail app and resources available for paddlers. This paddle is for those comfortable with paddling. Paddlers will need to bring their own canoe or kayak and will be responsible for their own transportation at the conclusion of the paddle.

Launch location: Launch from Riverbends at Ryan Rd. and land in downtown Utica.

End celebration: Shamrock Pub, 7715 Auburn Road, Utica, MI 48317

Huron River Watershed Council:

Sunday, June 26, 5pm-8pm Paddle Meetup Argo Pond, Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Argo Pond is nestled between the 22-acre Argo Park & Natural Area on the east side of the river and the 38-acre Bandemer Park on the west side. You might see the belted kingfishers, wood ducks and green herons that make the sheltered riverbanks their home. The dominant trees on the steep shoreline to the east are oaks and hickories, with an understory of black and choke cherry, white ash, American basswood, musclewood, and hop hornbeam. Argo Pond is one of the few places in the city where bullfrogs live, and there are at least five species of turtles that dig their nests along its banks. The area gets busy with summertime paddlers renting canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards at the canoe livery, and the south side of Bandemer Park is home to the Ann Arbor Rowing Club.

Boat Rental Information: Argo Park Canoe & Kayak Livery will provide discount kayak and canoe rentals ($5 per boat). Details upon registration.

Register at https://huronriverwatertrail.org/events/ [huronriverwatertrail.org]

Regsitration Form: https://hrwc.secure.force.com/volunteerEventRegisterPageBootstrap?cid=7013l0000017AKpAAM& [hrwc.secure.force.com]

Friends of the Detroit River:

Sunday, June 26, 9am-12pm National Canoe and Kayak Day Paddle, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.

Bring your own boat, paddle, flotation device. Meet at the launch for a relaxed pace paddle to discover and learn about invasive species. Register at:https://bit.ly/NationalCanoeDay [bit.ly] Check Friends of the Detroit River’s Facebook page [facebook.com] for more information.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit canoekayakday.com. [canoekayakday.com]