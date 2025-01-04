Michigan’s first and only Liberian restaurant-in-the-making to open in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Little Liberia, Michigan’s first and only Liberian restaurant-in-the-making, has found a new home in Detroit’s East Warren Corridor.

This exciting new location will be situated on the first floor of The Ribbon in Detroit's East English Village neighborhood, marking a fresh chapter for the restaurant led by Chef Ameneh Marhaba. The new East Warren Corridor location is currently in its design phase, with anticipated features that include:

● A Spacious Bar Area that will offer handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

● Outdoor Dining, featuring airy garage doors and a welcoming outdoor space for families.

● A Casual Dining Corner with cozy high-top seating near floor-to-ceiling window

● A Retail Section A dedicated space for Little Liberia’s merchandise and specialty products.

While the space is in its initial design phase, Little Liberia is committed to keeping its community engaged through behind-the-scenes updates, sneak peeks of progress, and stories that celebrate this new chapter.

To learn more, visit https://littleliberia.com/.

Details about upcoming pop-up events will be available on Little Liberia’s social media channels.