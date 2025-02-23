Watch Now
Michigan’s first EGYM is now live in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan’s first eGym is now live in Royal Oak for people ages 13 and up.

What’s an eGym you wonder? Think of it as a virtual personal trainer inside an app. Interactive video screens are paired with traditional gym equipment that automatically adjusts to each person’s range of motion and sets the best workout weight. The system also turns customized workouts into games to make exercise more engaging, efficient, and fun.

Here’s how it works: Participants set their goals, get set up on the equipment, and get a wristband that helps track their progress. To start each workout, they just tap their band and the machines do the rest - ensuring correct form and duration along the way. There are programs for strength training, weight loss, muscle building, rehab fitness, toning, and more – and it’s all free of charge for members at the South Oakland YMCA (in Royal Oak).

To learn more, visit South Oakland Family YMCA.

