Michigan’s largest pop-cultural event taking place this weekend in Novi

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year’s convention, taking place this weekend, May 19-21, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

The lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.

Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Also, attendees can attend various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitor vendors throughout. Schedules and additional fees for various activities vary per guest and event.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com.