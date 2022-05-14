Watch
Michigan’s longest and largest comic and pop-culture event returns

Motor City Comic Con
Motor City Comic Con is Michigan’s longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989.<br/>
Posted at 5:32 AM, May 14, 2022
NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s longest and largest comic and pop-culture event since 1989, will be hosting a variety of attractions, events, exhibits and guests during this year’s convention, May 13-15, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

This year’s lineup will also feature actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.

Throughout the weekend celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees, which can be purchased on the website. Also, attendees can attend various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitor vendors throughout. Schedules and additional fees vary per guest and event.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com.

