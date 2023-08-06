Mike More Law Firm gearing up for annual Big Tent Backpack Event

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Mike Morse Law Firm is proudly celebrating the 10th year of its Project Backpack program, which has provided over 300,000 area students in need with school supplies to start the new school year since its inception in 2013.

All Southeast Michigan students, grades K – 5, are invited to participate in the annual Big Tent Backpack Event at the Mike Morse Law Firm on Saturday, August 12th, from 11am to 1pm at the firm's headquarters in Southfield (24901 Northwestern Hwy). All items will distributed while supplies last, on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event will also include live music, entertainment, and food trucks. The first 1,000 students will also receive a limited-edition 10-year Project Backpack t-shirt. Parents can pre-register for the giveaway at www.855MikeWins.com.

In celebration of the tenth year of this charitable initiative, Project Backpack will also be providing thousands of backpacks and supplies for new partner Cornerstone Schools [cornerstoneschools.org], in addition to the Detroit Public Schools Community District [detroitk12.org].

“Empowering area students with the right tools is the best investment we can make,” said Mike Morse. Over the past decade, handing out thousands of backpacks, I've seen not just bags filled with supplies, but hope and potential to begin the new school year. Every child deserves the same start, and this is my way of ensuring they get one."

In addition, the firm is giving every Project Backpack participant the opportunity to win an array of prizes, which include a $500 Visa gift card, Nintendo Switch, Nike Air Jordan kicks, bicycle, $100 Amazon gift card, and more. Students can enter the contest at any of the three backpack events. The winners will be chosen and notified the week of August 14th.

For more information about Project Backpack, visit 855mikewins.com.