MILFORD, MICH (WXYZ) - Milford’s annual Sidewalk Sales return to the Village July 13-14 featuring more than two dozen small businesses selling merchandise at shop-til-you-drop prices.

The bargain event will take place from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. along Main and Commerce streets.

Shoppers can expect to find bargain-priced specialty gifts, clothing, artful jewelry, home décor and hand-crafted goods at up to 75 percent off. New this year, Acorn Farm will host a bake sale in support of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding the development of less toxic, more effective treatments for children battling cancer. A variety of baked goods will be available at Acorn Farm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 13.