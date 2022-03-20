MiSci and Axalta Coating Systems partner up to host another Community Free Day

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Magic has fascinated people for centuries, presenting seemingly impossible feats that delight and intrigue.

The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) and Axalta Coating Systems will partner to host another Community Free Day, titled “Discover Magic,” on Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. In addition to interactive exhibits and activities, Axalta will present its 2022 Global Automotive Color of the Year, “Royal Magenta.” The color is a majestic and radiant, dark purple hue with a mysterious appearance that parallels the enigma of magic. The event is also presented in partnership with Ducks Unlimited and Six Rivers Land Conservancy.

Some of the activities and exhibits include:

● KABOOMISTRY! – a live, colorful combustion presentation that demonstrates the relationships between pressure, temperature and fuel to explain why things explode.

● Tablecloth Trick – a lesson in inertia that explains the popular magician’s trick of yanking a tablecloth from under food and dishes without disturbance.

● Exploring the Universe: Filtered Light – a collaborative art project that explores light and demonstrates how scientists can use telescopes and other tools to capture and filter different energies to study the universe.

● Disappearing Water – chemistry demonstration that explores polymers, state changes and gravity, and shows how the super-absorbent properties of sodium polyacrylate can make water vanish.

● Math-Magicians – a lesson in using probability calculations to fool the mind and trick the senses.

In addition to the “Discover Magic” activities, guests will have access to the center’s hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, a Smithsonian Spark!Lab, STEM Playground and more. Tickets to the Toyota 4D Engineering Theater will be available for purchase at the box office.

While tickets are free, visitors must make reservations in advance to attend. The Science Center is sold out of Community Free Day tickets, but its reserved a few hundred tickets for in-person reservation on Sunday. They are available on a first come, first serve basis. It's recommend you arrive early and check the MiSci Facebook page and website, Axalta Free Day | Michigan Science Center (mi-sci.org, for updates on availability.