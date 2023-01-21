Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

MiSci prides itself on being a STEM engagement hub where discovery learning & interactive participation meet

Michigan Science Center.png
mi-sci.org
Michigan Science Center
Michigan Science Center.png
MiSci.jpg
MiSci 1.jpg
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 05:14:11-05

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Located on the corner of Warren Ave. and John R St. in Midtown, the Michigan Science Center is one of several nonprofit organizations in Detroit’s cultural district. With live stage shows, an IMAX® Dome, a 4D theater, a Planetarium, an 8,700 square foot special exhibit hall, and 220+ interactive exhibits, the Science Center has a lot to offer children and adults alike.

Affectionately known as MiSci, we pride ourselves on being a STEM engagement hub where discovery learning and interactive participation meet. Our exhibits, programs and science shows explore various topics in STEM and promote literacy and understanding of the natural world and the built environment.

Visit https://www.mi-sci.org/ for directions, times and exhibit information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!