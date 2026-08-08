MiSide Community Impact Network to host annual Back to School Bash August 14 in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The MiSide Community Impact Network, in partnership with Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, Youth United and City of Detroit, will host its annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 14, at the Kemeny Recreation Center (2260 S Fort St.) in Detroit. The giveaway will take place from noon until 4 p.m.

More than 800 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to metro Detroit students through the Backpacks for Dreams campaign. The back-to-school kickoff event is open to the public and will feature free lunch for the whole family, snow cones, face painting, a DJ, and community resources. Students must be present to receive a backpack.

For more information, visit MiSide.org.