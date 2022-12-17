WYANDOTTE, MICH (WXYZ) — Modern Craft wines are designed to be mixed with other drinks and beverages.

You can make your own signature cocktails with the company's stouts, spirits, and bar mixes. The opportunity to create fusion drinks by mixing Modern Craft wines and making it your own is something no one else is doing.

Modern Craft's new location in Wyandotte, on Biddle Street, is a complete remodel with bright vibrant colors, a customized long wooden bar, a cozy lounging area with inside seating and a perfect outdoor patio to sit, sip, people watch, and enjoy the weather. The location has been a long time coming and Modern Craft fans are thrilled to know that they don't have to wait for the next trip up north to get their hands on their favorite flavors.

For more information about Modern Craft or its proprietary fruit-infused wines, visit www.moderncraftwine.com or call (989) 876-4948.