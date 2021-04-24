Mom-approved gifts for Mother’s Day

(WXYZ) — When it comes to Mother’s Day, we all know buying for mom can be tricky.

Lifestyle expert Carly Dorogi shares a few mom-approved gifting ideas.

· Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25

http://Olay.com

· BOH Tea

https://bohtea.com/

· High Fitness

highfitness.com

Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

· Newton Mattress

https://www.newtonbaby.com

Use code MOM35 for $35 off your order

100 day trial + free shipping

For more information & discount codes, find Carly Dorogi at hellocapitalm.com and on Instagram at @HelloCapitalM

