Monday, January 31 is National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day

It’s been proven that a trip to an art gallery or museum can positively impact your health and well-being.<br/><br/>
Posted at 1:31 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 01:31:13-05

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Monday, January 31 is National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day, and it’s been proven that a trip to an art gallery or museum can positively impact your health and well-being.

Southfield-based Park West Gallery recently more than doubled its museum space with 25 museum salons featuring amazing artwork from Masters like Rembrandt, Picasso, Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir to modern contemporary artists like Peter Max, Michael Godard, Mark Kostabi and more! The gallery also has the largest collection of Picasso Ceramics in the world. The museum /gallery is free-to-the-public.

Park West Gallery is located at 29469 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, Michigan. The facility is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m-5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.parkwestgallery.com or call 248-354-2343.

Those interested in attending one of the museum/gallery's online weekend auctions can sign up at www.parkwestgallery.com/online.

