DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — You can watch the world’s highest caliber, off-road motorcycle riders compete for the 2023 Supercross Championship as Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to Detroit’s Ford Field on Saturday, March 18.

Supercross Round 10 racing starts at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and other related information, visit https://www.fordfield.com/events/detail/ama-supercross-championship