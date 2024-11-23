Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Mootz Pizza celebrates National Pepper Month

A pile of red peppers is shown
Shutterstock
A pile of red peppers is shown.
A pile of red peppers is shown
Posted

(WXYZ) — Foodies are spicing up their meals in November for National Pepper Month.

Mootz Pizza is even celebrating by offering special menu items this month. The month-long celebration shines the spotlight on the diverse world of peppers, from the mild bell pepper to the fiery habanero. Peppers come in various colors, shapes, and heat levels, making them a versatile ingredient in many dishes.

Celebrating national pepper month encourages people to explore the culinary potential of the food and appreciate their vibrant flavors and health benefits.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch our Light Up the Season special!