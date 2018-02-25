Mosaic Singers pay tribute to Motown legend Stevie Wonder in new musical

5:19 AM, Feb 25, 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - After playing to incredible audiences last year, Mosaic returns to The Redford Theatre for "Living for the City: A Mosaic Singers Tribute to Stevie Wonder. " 

For over 25 years, the Mosaic Singers have exemplified Detroit's musical culture. They're overjoyed to present their captivating harmonies, dynamic choreography and youthful passion in a two act concert tribute to the soulful, spirit filled melodic messages that Stevie Wonder has warmed hearts and minds with for decades.

General admission tickets for Living for the City: A Mosaic Singers Tribute to Stevie Wonder are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors and $12 for youth age 5-17. “Mosaic Front and Center” premium seats are available for an additional $10 (subject to availability).

 Show dates and times:

 · Friday, March 2                            10 a.m. (Student matinee performance)

 ·Saturday, March 3                        7 p.m.

 · Sunday, March 4                         4 p.m.

 For Group Sales and ticket information or to learn more about Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, visit http://mosaicdetroit.org/or call 313-872-6910. 

 

