Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit to perform during 2026 Youth Olympic Games in West Africa

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit is getting ready to take the international stage as its members head to West Africa, on October 29 to represent Detroit as Dakar, Senegal hosts the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Members of the group will also host workshops during the event. The trip marks Mosaic's first international tour in over 13 years and coincides with the first Olympic event hosted on African soil.

To learn more about Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit or to make a donation, visit mosaicdetroit.org