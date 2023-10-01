DETROIT (WXYZ) — Most people have had to deal with acne at some point in their lives.

Whether it's a pimple that won't go away or more serious cystic acne, our skin can really take a beating. This is especially true for teenagers who go through so many changes. Persistent acne can take a toll on a their self esteem.

Sevyn Jones, Owner and Lead Esthetician at SkinBarVII, shares tricks to teach young people (and some adults too) about skin care to help them put their best face forward. SkinBarVII is Detroit’s premiere facial spa with the mission is to bring high-end skincare and education to its customers. The spa is currently offering a “My Teen and Me" facial combo for $150. It includes a complete skin analysis, deep cleanse, extractions, massage and mask with home regimen and instructions on how to properly take care of your skin.

SkinBarVII also offers body waxing, acupuncture, and teeth whitening. To learn more or to book your spot, visit skinbar7.com.