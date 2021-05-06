Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Mother's Day gift ideas from Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:05:25-04

(WXYZ) — Unique and locally made gifts are available, just in time for Mother's Day, from the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center. That includes art for the home and art Mom can wear.

Annie VanGelderen, president and CEO of the art center, joined 7 Action News to talk about the items available and what's new in the gallery.

The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center is located at 1516 S. Cranbrook Road in Birmingham. The shop is open Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Fridays from 10am to 4pm.

Visit the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center online at bbartcenter.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!