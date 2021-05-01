(WXYZ) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner and so many mom’s have had to go above and beyond over the past year. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares ways to celebrate and spoil mom this Mother’s Day.

A cheeseboard is a can’t miss for your brunch

Wisconsin Cheese

Medium Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Alpine Style, Smoked Gouda (prices vary depending on market)

· This Mother’s Day, celebrate Mom with a meaningfully put together cheese board or assortment of delicious artisanal cheeses from Wisconsin Cheese – did you know that Wisconsin wins more awards for their cheese than anywhere else on Earth?

· Wisconsin Cheese has hundreds of varieties to choose from, from imaginative spins on old classics to new artisan innovations, that make the perfect gift or centerpiece for Mother’s

Day. https://www.wisconsincheese.com/

Celebrate with a drink that goes with your cheese

Chloe Wine Collection

Chloe Prosecco Rosé - $15.99

· Chloe Prosecco Rosé is a new elegant and sophisticated wine from Chloe Wine Collection.

· It’s perfect for Mother’s Day brunch at home or giving as a gift.

· Chloe Prosecco Rosé is a dry, bright brut with bubbles and delicate notes of ripe red berries and rose petals. https://www.chloewinecollection.com/

Exfoliate daily

Olay

Olay Premium Exfoliating Body Wash Collection

Sugar & Cocoa Butter (Exfoliating & Moisturizing) - $7.99

Deep Sea Minerals & Coconut Water (Exfoliating & Hydrating) - $7.99

Himalayan Salt & Pink Grapefruit (Exfoliating & Revitalizing) - $7.99

· Rich moisture meets advanced exfoliation for velvety smooth skin

· Massages away dead skin cells to improve skin without drying it out

· Powerful exfoliation that’s gentle enough for everyday use

· Sugar & Cocoa Butter – Made with sugar crystals, this refreshing body wash massages away dead skin cells with every use. It’s also made with cocoa butter, which feels ultra-nourishing to your skin. You don’t need to worry about an oily or coated feeling because this exfoliating body wash rinses off clean https://www.olay.com/

Available at retailers nationwide

A trip to the spa for a facial

Geneo

3-step facial – OxyGeneo, Ultrasound, Neo-Massage

· Dubbed the facial of the future, Geneo is a facial service that offers treatments in professional settings such as skin clinics, dermatology centers, medical spas and certified aestheticians

· It’s known for it’s non-invasive and innovative treatments designed to achieve younger, brighter and naturally better-looking skin, from the inside out

· Geneo is customizable for all skin types, ages and seasons, which makes it an ideal treatment for mothers and daughters or sons to do together.

· This is not your average oxygen facial, the three-step process starts with oxygenation that works deep within the skin, not just on the skin’s surface.

· With immediate and long-lasting results, Geneo delivers the experience of three technologies in one turn-key treatment. https://geneo-us.com/

Visit Rivage Day Spa in Birmingham

Get healthy hair with a vegan-friendly line of clean hair care products

BondiBoost

HG Collection

HG Shampoo & Conditioner

Intensive Miracle Mask

· BondiBoost is an Australian-made, vegan-friendly line of clean hair care products.

o All products are chemical-free, with topical actives to clean and condition the hair.

· A must-have for anyone serious about reaching their hair goals, the targeted actives in BondiBoost’s HG Collection work together to support hair growth and hair health from the inside, while topical actives cleanse and protect, creating an A+ scalp environment.

· Cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan-friendly formulas

· Key ingredients including peppermint, rosemary, saw palmetto to strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth and stimulate circulation. www.bondiboost.com

Use coupon code MOMHINT for 10% off

To find details on ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, head to @momhint on Instagram

