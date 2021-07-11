Motor City Brewing Works to open second Detroit location on July 12th

DETROIT — Motor City Brewing Works, Detroit’s oldest operating brewery, is celebrating the official grand opening of its second location on Monday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

A Detroit resident for over 30 years and a small business owner in the city for over two decades, owner John Linardos is proud to open a second Detroit location on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion. The brewery’s first location is located on Canfield in Detroit’s Midtown. From the building design to the beer labels, Motor City Brewing Works reflects Detroit’s creative community. Nearly everything it executes is handcrafted and singularly unique.

Motor City Brewing Works is a Motor City Match (MCM) Round 15 cash grant awardee of $75,000 and is among several Detroit resident-owned businesses receiving support from MCM, the City of Detroit and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC).

To learn more about Motor City Brewing Works, visit http://www.motorcitybeer.com/


