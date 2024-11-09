Motor City Comic Con 2024 Fall Edition underway in Novi

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con (MC3), Michigan’s largest and longest running comic book and pop culture convention since 1989, is taking place November 8 -10 at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The event will feature some of the largest actors from television, movies, and the streaming industry, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry. Attendees can participate in various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitors and crafters. Artists, writers, and illustrators will be featured throughout Artist Alley over the three-day convention and celebrity and comic guests will be available for autograph and photograph opportunities.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com.