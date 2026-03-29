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Moving art exhibition celebrates the creativity, individuality, and inner light of adults with special needs

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Friendship Circle Soul Studio
"A Little Bit of Light" is a moving art exhibition celebrating the creativity, individuality, and inner light of artists from Soul Studio, Friendship Circle’s supported art studio program for adults with special needs.
Friendship Circle 1.jfif
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Friendship Circle.jfif
A Little Bit of Light
A Little Bit of Light
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WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP, MICH (WXYZ) — Friendship Circle’s Soul Studio and the Janice Charach Gallery are proud to present A Little Bit of Light, a moving art exhibition celebrating the creativity, individuality, and inner light of artists from Soul Studio, Friendship Circle’s supported art studio program for adults with special needs.

The exhibition is open now at the Janice Charach Gallery, located at 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield, and reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, belonging, and creating meaningful space for artists with special needs to be seen, celebrated, and embraced.

To learn more about the Janice Charach Gallery, the A Little Bit of Light exhibition and/or a public reception set for Sunday, March 29, visit charachgallery.org.

Watch the PWHL this Saturday!