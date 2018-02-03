Mr. B's honors both NFL teams playing in Super Bowl LVI
ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) - Chef Johnny Prep from Mr. B's in Royal Oak stopped by Broadcast House to prepare a dish for each team competing in this year's Super Bowl. He made Philly Cheese Steak in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Clam Chowder in honor of the New England Patriots.
