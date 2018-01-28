Multiple people hurt following a police chase in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - Several people were hurt when a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Southfield.

It happened early Sunday morning on the north bound lanes of Northwestern Highway just south of 12 Mile and Case. The vehicles involved were a Charger, a Jeep, a BMW and a truck.

It's not clear what started the chase, but Michigan State Police say it began in Lathrup Village and that the suspect is one of the people that was hurt and now hospitalized. The seriousness of the injuries suffered in this crash is not known at this time.

MSP are investigating.