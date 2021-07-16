Watch
Musician Dave McMurray is reimagining Grateful Dead with a Detroit sound

Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 10:26:07-04

(WXYZ) — Adding a Detroit sound to the music of the Grateful Dead.

Detroit saxophonist David McMurray has performed with the likes of B.B. King, Iggy Pop, Gladys Knight and Herbie Hancock. Now, McMurray is reimagining Grateful Dead songs on his new album, "Grateful Deadication." He joined 7 Action News to talk about the idea for the album and the first single, "Loser” -- which features Bettye LaVette and Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir.

"Grateful Deadication" is available from Blue Note Records and on Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify.

