My Big Fat Shawarma to host grand opening for new Beverly Hills location

BEVERLY HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — My Big Fat Shawarma will celebrate the grand opening of its new Beverly Hills location with a full day of giveaways and Mediterranean-inspired favorites.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, September 12, and include special offers throughout the day, including free shawarma bowls or wraps for the first 100 guests, $50 gift card giveaways every half hour, $100 gift card giveaways every hour and an electric bike giveaway valued at $4,400.

Located at 31243 Southfield Road, the new restaurant marks the fourth location for the metro Detroit-based fast-casual brand. To learn more about My Big Fat Shawarma or to see the menu, visit mybigfatshawarma.com