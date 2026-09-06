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My Big Fat Shawarma to host grand opening for new Beverly Hills location

My Big Fat Shawarma 2.jpeg
My Big Fat Shawarma
My Big Fat Shawarma will celebrate the grand opening of its new Beverly Hills location on Saturday, September 12, with a full day of giveaways and Mediterranean-inspired favorites.
My Big Fat Shawarma 2.jpeg
My Big Fat Shawarma 1.jpeg
My Big Fat Shawarma.jpeg
My Big Fat Shawarma
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BEVERLY HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — My Big Fat Shawarma will celebrate the grand opening of its new Beverly Hills location with a full day of giveaways and Mediterranean-inspired favorites.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, September 12, and include special offers throughout the day, including free shawarma bowls or wraps for the first 100 guests, $50 gift card giveaways every half hour, $100 gift card giveaways every hour and an electric bike giveaway valued at $4,400. 

Located at 31243 Southfield Road, the new restaurant marks the fourth location for the metro Detroit-based fast-casual brand. To learn more about My Big Fat Shawarma or to see the menu, visit mybigfatshawarma.com

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