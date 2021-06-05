Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

National Bubbly Day is celebrated every first Saturday in June

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
According to producers group CIVC, champagne sales fell as much as $1.2 billion last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
champagne.jpg
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 05:42:46-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pour a glass of sparkling sunshine to celebrate National Bubbly Day every first Saturday in June!

Bubbly, or sparkling wine, reflects the excitement associated with memorable events. Effervescent bubbles combine with the appealing flavors and aromas ranging from citrus, apple, and pear to toasted fruit, spices, and nuts. Whether paired with a full meal or light appetizers, these wines satisfy the requirement for an unforgettable celebration.

Reps from Hour Detroit will appear on 7 Action News Saturday morning to discuss the future of the brewing industry in honor of National Bubbly Day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!