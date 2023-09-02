NEA Jazz Masters Regina Carter, Louis Hayes, Kenny Garrett Headline 2023 Detroit Jazz Festival

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The newly minted recipients of the 2023 NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship – Regina Carter, Louis Hayes, and Kenny Garrett (all from Detroit) along with a stellar roster of jazz artists from around the world will hit the Detroit Jazz Festival stages on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 – 4.

The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest free jazz festival in the world. The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence is Karriem Riggins. Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan.

Here's a partial listing of this year’s Festival lineup:

Friday, Sept. 1:

Gretchen C. Valade Tribute 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins “Interplay”

Sat., Sept. 2:

Regina Carter: Gone in a Phrase of Air Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Children of the Light Miho Hazama and M_Unit "The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues..." - A montage of Detroit pianists Dafnis Prieto “Cantar” with Luciana Souza John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart Melissa Aldana Quartet Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few Stefon Harris & Blackout Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio featuring Chris Collins

Sunday, Sept. 3:

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins” “J Dilla Lives Forever” Kenny Garrett Ensemble Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin Lizz Wright Johnny O’Neal & Sullivan Fortner “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters” Alexa Tarantino Quartet Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet Joel Ross’ Good Vibes “KHAMSIN” Veronica Swift

Monday, Sept. 4:

2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins “Karriem and the Erratic Specialist” Louis Hayes Quintet MICHAEL WEISS TRIO: A TRIBUTE TO BARRY HARRIS, with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash Samara Joy Dafnis Prieto with the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom “River in our Veins” Linda May Han Oh – The Glass Hours Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours

The 44th Annual Detroit Jazz Festival will be held in downtown Detroit on Sept. 1 - 4. For more information, visit www.detroitjazzfest.org, Facebook @DetroitJazzFestival, Twitter @DetroitJazzFest Instagram and/or @DetroitJazzFest.