Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

NEA Jazz Masters Regina Carter, Louis Hayes, Kenny Garrett Headline 2023 Detroit Jazz Festival

Detroit Jazz Festival
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit Jazz Festival
Detroit Jazz Festival
Jazz
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 08:20:23-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The newly minted recipients of the 2023 NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship – Regina Carter, Louis Hayes, and Kenny Garrett (all from Detroit) along with a stellar roster of jazz artists from around the world will hit the Detroit Jazz Festival stages on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 – 4.

The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest free jazz festival in the world. The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence is Karriem Riggins. Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan.

Here's a partial listing of this year’s Festival lineup:

Friday, Sept. 1:
Gretchen C. Valade Tribute 2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins “Interplay”

Sat., Sept. 2:
Regina Carter: Gone in a Phrase of Air Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Children of the Light Miho Hazama and M_Unit "The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues..." - A montage of Detroit pianists Dafnis Prieto “Cantar” with Luciana Souza John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart Melissa Aldana Quartet Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few Stefon Harris & Blackout Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio featuring Chris Collins

Sunday, Sept. 3:
2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins” “J Dilla Lives Forever” Kenny Garrett Ensemble Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin Lizz Wright Johnny O’Neal & Sullivan Fortner “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters” Alexa Tarantino Quartet Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet Joel Ross’ Good Vibes “KHAMSIN” Veronica Swift

Monday, Sept. 4:
2023 Rocket Mortgage Artist-In-Residence Karriem Riggins “Karriem and the Erratic Specialist” Louis Hayes Quintet MICHAEL WEISS TRIO: A TRIBUTE TO BARRY HARRIS, with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash Samara Joy Dafnis Prieto with the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom “River in our Veins” Linda May Han Oh – The Glass Hours Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours

The 44th Annual Detroit Jazz Festival will be held in downtown Detroit on Sept. 1 - 4. For more information, visit www.detroitjazzfest.org, Facebook @DetroitJazzFestival, Twitter @DetroitJazzFest Instagram and/or @DetroitJazzFest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!