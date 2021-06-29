Watch
New consignment shop in Birmingham is a blast from the past

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Looking for hidden gems at a new consignment shop in Birmingham. La Frontera Vintage is now open in Birmingham.

Owner Luis Paisley joined 7 Action News to talk about the items available, including clothing associated with Michigan and vintage band t-shirts.

La Frontera Vintage is located at 725 South Adams Road, Suite L183 in Birmingham. The store is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment on Sundays. Follow them on Instagram @lafronteravintage.

