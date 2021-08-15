New Dishtory app allows users to record, save & share family members’ recipes in their own voice

(WXYZ) — Nothing tells a family’s history like the food they share and the dishes they prepare together.

The new Dishtory app, launched by Chris Kozak and Dan Zawisza, allow s users to record, save and share family members’ recipes in their own voice, so they can create, plate and curate home-cooked creations with the people who matter most. The app is available for download free of charge via Google Play or the App Store.

Dishtory’s easy-to-use interface allows users of all ages and life stages to quickly navigate and create audio recipes for posterity without any complicated instructions or tutorials. Unlike written recipe cards, the audio heirlooms cooked up on Dishtory exist in perpetuity, can be shared instantaneously and bring the voice of a distant, departed or disconnected loved one to life. To learn more, visit dishtoryapp.com