New art show features works by local artists

Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 10:36:28-04

(WXYZ) — Showing off the talents of artists from across Macomb County and metro Detroit. The Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens is opening its Annual Artists' Choice Member Show on Saturday.

Executive Director Phil Gilchrist joined 7 Action News to preview the exhibit and talk about the artists involved.

The Artists' Choice Member Show is free and runs Saturday through October 13. The Anton Art Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and to view the gallery virtually, visit theartcenter.org.

