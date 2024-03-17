New exhibits open at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — The newest set of unique visual arts exhibitions are now open at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.
The display is highlighted by a collection of works entitled, “Eidetic Recipes,” by Birmingham, Ala.-based Chef-turned-Painter, Roscoe Hall II [roscoexhall.com].
In addition to Hall’s “Eidetic Recipes,” you can also find the works of Heather A. Kelly (Roar), Robert Beras (Visions) and the Students of Dan Keller.
The exhibitions are free and open to the public, with support from Bank of Ann Arbor/Birmingham. To learn more, visit bbartcenter.org.