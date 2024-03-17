New exhibits open at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — The newest set of unique visual arts exhibitions are now open at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.

The display is highlighted by a collection of works entitled, “Eidetic Recipes,” by Birmingham, Ala.-based Chef-turned-Painter, Roscoe Hall II [roscoexhall.com] .

In addition to Hall’s “Eidetic Recipes,” you can also find the works of Heather A. Kelly (Roar), Robert Beras (Visions) and the Students of Dan Keller.